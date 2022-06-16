Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,378,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,801,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,405,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,466 shares during the last quarter.

KBE traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 207,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,615. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

