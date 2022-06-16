Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $50.05. 2,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.