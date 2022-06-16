Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

NYSE ACN traded down $10.37 on Thursday, hitting $270.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,040. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

