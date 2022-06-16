Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,406 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

IWB traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day moving average is $242.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

