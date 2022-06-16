Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 79,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,598. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

