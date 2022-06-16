Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares.
The company has a market cap of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)
See Also
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.