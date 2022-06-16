Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.32 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

