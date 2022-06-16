Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDI opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.