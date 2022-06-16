RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Buys $39,760.00 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,824,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $40,680.00.

On Friday, April 29th, James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00.

RBB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 51,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,599. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $395.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

