Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. The firm has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.