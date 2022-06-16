Quent Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. 249,617 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.