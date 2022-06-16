Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 63,645 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 137,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $73.64.
SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).
