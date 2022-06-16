Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,693. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

