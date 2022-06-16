Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,693. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.