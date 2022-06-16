QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $9.78 on Thursday, hitting $121.25. 667,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,575. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

