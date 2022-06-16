PUTinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $602.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,008.92 or 1.00010844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00030791 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019600 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.