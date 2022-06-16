Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,082.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,446.59 or 0.33124239 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00412964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00036861 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars.

