ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.73

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.73 and traded as high as $74.35. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 4,249,600 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 103,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $613,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.