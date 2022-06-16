ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 11%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price were up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.70. Approximately 2,486,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 101,356,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

