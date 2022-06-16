ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Down to $43.09

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.09, but opened at $40.52. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

