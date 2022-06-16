Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Buys $19,995.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRST traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,241. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $315.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.