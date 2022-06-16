Populous Hits Market Cap of $5.34 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $267,972.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,449.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00112744 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.