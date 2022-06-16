Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00006014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $307,254.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.14 or 0.24055916 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00412632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.