PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.0926 on Exchanges

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $517,134.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,336,251 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

