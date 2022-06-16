Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Up 1.9%

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $81.10. 90,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35.
About Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.