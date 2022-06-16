Phoneum Price Down 7.8% This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $53,264.77 and $85.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,417.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00112617 BTC.

About Phoneum

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,192,753,197 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.