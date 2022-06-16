Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.