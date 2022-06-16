Peet DeFi (PTE) Price Reaches $1.06

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 218% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,023.05 or 0.47713722 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00418462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

