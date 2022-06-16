Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $158,908.49 and approximately $239,268.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,332.65 or 0.99987010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

