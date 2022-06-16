Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. 55,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 507,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

