Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,660 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 383.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $19.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.90. 45,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

