Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $660,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 338.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 166.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,024,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 124,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,596. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

