Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2,620.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BR traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.57. 4,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.82. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.