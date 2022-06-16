Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.10. 30,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average is $220.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.