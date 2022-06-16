Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $10.05 on Thursday, hitting $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average is $251.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

