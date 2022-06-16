Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 8,584 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 225.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 258,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,556. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

