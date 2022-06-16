Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 6,479 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,976. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

