Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 2,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 785.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.95. 32,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.70. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $148.16 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

