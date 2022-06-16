Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.76 on Wednesday, hitting $514.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,569. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $465.93 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.10. The company has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

