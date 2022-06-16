Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

