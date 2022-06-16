OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.0196

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $244,868.19 and approximately $66,261.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,091.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,342.02 or 0.32704305 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00392183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00037158 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

