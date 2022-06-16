Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ODC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 113,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,378. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

