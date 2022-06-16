Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OI stock remained flat at $$0.21 on Thursday. OI has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

