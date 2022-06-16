Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Sells $17,775.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $17,775.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75.

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 323,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,668. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 87,502 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

