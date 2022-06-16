Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.63 and a 200 day moving average of $423.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.