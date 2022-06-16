Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Royalty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98.
Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
