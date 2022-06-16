Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NISN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 12,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,073. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

