Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NISN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 12,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,073. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter.
About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (Get Rating)
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.
