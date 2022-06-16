NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Down 23.2% in May

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 12,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

NIKE stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.44. 4,827,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,556. NIKE has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

