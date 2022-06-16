Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Sells £66,750 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Alan Martin sold 37,500 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £66,750 ($81,017.11).

Shares of LON:NEXS opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £78.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.67. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

