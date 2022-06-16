NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

