New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE EDU opened at $23.41 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $91.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

